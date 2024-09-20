Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Large Dragon Kite
Noticed this Dragon kite on top of a 6 metre carbonfibre pole next to a motorhome at the Motorhome Show Lincoln posted for Annie-Sue
@anniesue
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4007
photos
84
followers
16
following
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th September 2024 3:24pm
Tags
dragon
,
lincoln
,
kite
Corinne C
ace
Nice and elegant
September 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
That’s a beauty.
September 21st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Excellent spot!!
September 21st, 2024
