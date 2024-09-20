Previous
Large Dragon Kite by pcoulson
Large Dragon Kite

Noticed this Dragon kite on top of a 6 metre carbonfibre pole next to a motorhome at the Motorhome Show Lincoln posted for Annie-Sue @anniesue
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Corinne C ace
Nice and elegant
September 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That’s a beauty.
September 21st, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Excellent spot!!
September 21st, 2024  
