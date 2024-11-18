Previous
First winter Snow by pcoulson
234 / 365

First winter Snow

Image take last night at 11:49pm across our garden, camera on a tripod, shutter speed 15 seconds at iso 500, you would think it was daylight not pitch black.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Peter

Heather ace
A beautiful capture, Peter, and well done to get this at night! But yikes- snow already! Fav
November 19th, 2024  
