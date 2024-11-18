Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
First winter Snow
Image take last night at 11:49pm across our garden, camera on a tripod, shutter speed 15 seconds at iso 500, you would think it was daylight not pitch black.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
snow
,
night shot
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture, Peter, and well done to get this at night! But yikes- snow already! Fav
November 19th, 2024
