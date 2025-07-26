Previous
Welsh Sign by pcoulson
Welsh Sign

All signs in Wales are first in Welsh and second in English, did the Llangollen Packrun whilst I'm having a long weekend there.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Lou Ann ace
Good for you Peter, I’m assuming this was a 5K run?
July 28th, 2025  
