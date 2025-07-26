Sign up
235 / 365
Welsh Sign
All signs in Wales are first in Welsh and second in English, did the Llangollen Packrun whilst I'm having a long weekend there.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th July 2025 8:37am
Tags
sign
,
llangollen
,
parkrun
Lou Ann
ace
Good for you Peter, I’m assuming this was a 5K run?
July 28th, 2025
