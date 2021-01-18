Previous
Next
Monday Morning by pdjmaine
18 / 365

Monday Morning

The sun rises on another day. A beautiful and peaceful sight in these tough times.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Billie Jo

@pdjmaine
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely winter capture with beautiful lighting. Welcome to 365 Project!
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise