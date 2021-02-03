Previous
Next
Supper by pdjmaine
34 / 365

Supper

Tried a few more new recipes tonight. On the menu was fried rice, egg roll in a bowl, and Thai chicken. The best part it was all under 600 calories and yummy!! 1 month of healthy eating today and down 10 pounds.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Billie Jo

@pdjmaine
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Delicious
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise