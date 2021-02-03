Sign up
Supper
Tried a few more new recipes tonight. On the menu was fried rice, egg roll in a bowl, and Thai chicken. The best part it was all under 600 calories and yummy!! 1 month of healthy eating today and down 10 pounds.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Billie Jo
@pdjmaine
Photo Details
Tags
chicken
thai
supper
bkb in the city
Delicious
February 3rd, 2021
