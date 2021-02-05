Previous
Next
So Proud by pdjmaine
36 / 365

So Proud

My daughter got her first college acceptance letter today along with a 16,000 a year scholorship. I'm so excited for her.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Billie Jo

@pdjmaine
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise