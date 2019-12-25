Previous
Next
Happy Holidays ! by pdulis
Photo 671

Happy Holidays !

To all my 365 friends - Wishing you all the best for the holidays & new year!
A photograph is a moment in time captured for eternity and I really look forward to seeing all of your creative ideas in 2020.
(Thanks to Ross for starting up this site)
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janiskay
Happy Holidays to you and your family Peter!
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise