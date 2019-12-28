Previous
Sunset over Lake of Galilee by pdulis
Sunset over Lake of Galilee

Very close to Horvat Susita (Hippos) in the Golan Heights region, we waited patiently for the sun to set. The Sea of Galilee has been a silent witness to the miracles of Jesus over many centuries.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
CoroJo
Just mesmerising!
December 29th, 2019  
Kerry McCarthy
Just beautiful Peter! Fav.
December 29th, 2019  
gloria jones
Absolutely stunning...Fabulous composition and framing...Love the sky colors
December 29th, 2019  
Barb
Marvelous capture! A fav for sure!
December 29th, 2019  
Hope D Jennings
Wow! Easy fav
December 29th, 2019  
