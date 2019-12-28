Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 674
Sunset over Lake of Galilee
Very close to Horvat Susita (Hippos) in the Golan Heights region, we waited patiently for the sun to set. The Sea of Galilee has been a silent witness to the miracles of Jesus over many centuries.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1039
photos
232
followers
33
following
184% complete
View this month »
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th September 2019 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
of
,
lake
,
israel
,
galilee
CoroJo
ace
Just mesmerising!
December 29th, 2019
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Just beautiful Peter! Fav.
December 29th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Absolutely stunning...Fabulous composition and framing...Love the sky colors
December 29th, 2019
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture! A fav for sure!
December 29th, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wow! Easy fav
December 29th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close