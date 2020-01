Judean Wilderness Hike

The Judean Desert is a fabulous wilderness landscape spanning from the Judean Hills at 1,000m above sea level to the west all the way down to the Dead Sea at 400m below sea level in the east - incredible. The Judean Desert is marked by barren wilderness, mountains and escarpments - just make sure you have lots of water and an experienced guide or don’t wander too far off the beaten path.