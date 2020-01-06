Sign up
Photo 683
Gan HaShlosha National Park
Found this fabulous water oasis north Israel - great way to spend a day and lots of photo opps
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene among the barren land. Looks like others are enjoying themselves in the clear water.
January 6th, 2020
