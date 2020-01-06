Previous
Gan HaShlosha National Park by pdulis
Gan HaShlosha National Park

Found this fabulous water oasis north Israel - great way to spend a day and lots of photo opps
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene among the barren land. Looks like others are enjoying themselves in the clear water.
January 6th, 2020  
