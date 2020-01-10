Previous
Dead Sea Coastline by pdulis
Dead Sea Coastline

The Dead Sea Coastline is spectacular and is best photographed at sunrise, but anytime is good for close up photos
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
