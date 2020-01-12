Sign up
Photo 689
Goodbye Sunset
I finish this Israel series with a sunset over the lake of Galilee-
I will be offering a more in depth photo guide on my website - www. PhotographyAdventures. Ca
Sign up here -
https://photographyadventures.ca/free-e-book-offer/
12th January 2020
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
19th September 2019 12:50pm
sunset
israel
galilee
