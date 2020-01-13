Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 690
Dominican Republic. Sunrise -
Greetings from warm Dominican Republic. Got sick of the colder Canadian weather and flew down south for a couple of weeks - next week I’ll have some photo adventures from Dominican Republic to share - until then - keep your photos coming
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1055
photos
249
followers
33
following
189% complete
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
sunrise
,
republic
,
dominican
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
January 13th, 2020
Tony Rogers
Breaking January up makes such a difference!
January 13th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky and reflections fav
January 13th, 2020
Marilyn G M
great beach and sky
January 13th, 2020
