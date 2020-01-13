Previous
Dominican Republic. Sunrise - by pdulis
Photo 690

Dominican Republic. Sunrise -

Greetings from warm Dominican Republic. Got sick of the colder Canadian weather and flew down south for a couple of weeks - next week I’ll have some photo adventures from Dominican Republic to share - until then - keep your photos coming
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
January 13th, 2020  
Tony Rogers
Breaking January up makes such a difference!
January 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sky and reflections fav
January 13th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great beach and sky
January 13th, 2020  
