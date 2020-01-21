Previous
Yellow-Crowned Night-Heron by pdulis
Yellow-Crowned Night-Heron

This beautiful bird popped out of a beach Mangrove forest timidly walking towards the shallow water looking for it's breakfast of crustaceans, especially crabs and crayfish. Love this little bird.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
Marvelous silhouette - well composed
January 22nd, 2020  
