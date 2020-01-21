Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 697
Yellow-Crowned Night-Heron
This beautiful bird popped out of a beach Mangrove forest timidly walking towards the shallow water looking for it's breakfast of crustaceans, especially crabs and crayfish. Love this little bird.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1062
photos
250
followers
33
following
190% complete
View this month »
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th January 2020 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
yellow-crowned
,
night-heron
,
domenica
Milanie
ace
Marvelous silhouette - well composed
January 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close