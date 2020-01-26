Previous
The Motorbike Shop

Motorbikes are a popular way for locals to get around the island. If you want to rent a motorcycle in Dominica, you'll need to have absolute nerves of steel with the way they drive there. I think I'll walk or cab it :)
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
KWind ace
Nicely composed and framed.
January 27th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Great shot
January 27th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
….I'd walk too!
January 27th, 2020  
