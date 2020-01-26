Sign up
The Motorbike Shop
Motorbikes are a popular way for locals to get around the island. If you want to rent a motorcycle in Dominica, you'll need to have absolute nerves of steel with the way they drive there. I think I'll walk or cab it :)
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th January 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plata
,
island
,
motorbike
,
puerto
,
dominica
KWind
ace
Nicely composed and framed.
January 27th, 2020
SwChappell
ace
Great shot
January 27th, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
….I'd walk too!
January 27th, 2020
