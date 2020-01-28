Sign up
Photo 704
Water Lily Pond
Let the beauty of what you love ... be what you do :)
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
2
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1069
photos
256
followers
33
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th January 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lily
,
pond
,
dominica
Caroline
ace
Great focus. I love how the color stands out against the background. This looks marvelous on black. Fav
January 29th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
very pretty fav
January 29th, 2020
