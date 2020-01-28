Previous
Water Lily Pond by pdulis
Water Lily Pond

Let the beauty of what you love ... be what you do :)
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Caroline ace
Great focus. I love how the color stands out against the background. This looks marvelous on black. Fav
January 29th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty fav
January 29th, 2020  
