Photo 710
Journey Behind the Falls Tunnels
The first Niagara Falls tunnels were built in 1889, and lantern-carrying guides used to guide people along the tunnels. The name of the Scenic Tunnels was changed to Journey Behind the Falls in 1994.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th February 2020 12:37pm
falls
tunnel
niagara
Allison Williams
ace
Great perspective and very atmospheric.
February 18th, 2020
*lynn
ace
fav!
February 18th, 2020
Karly
ace
Fantastic shot - love the shadows leading the way to the light and silhouette.
February 18th, 2020
