Journey Behind the Falls Tunnels by pdulis
Journey Behind the Falls Tunnels

The first Niagara Falls tunnels were built in 1889, and lantern-carrying guides used to guide people along the tunnels. The name of the Scenic Tunnels was changed to Journey Behind the Falls in 1994.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Allison Williams ace
Great perspective and very atmospheric.
February 18th, 2020  
*lynn ace
fav!
February 18th, 2020  
Karly ace
Fantastic shot - love the shadows leading the way to the light and silhouette.
February 18th, 2020  
