Previous
Next
Terrapin Point View Point by pdulis
Photo 711

Terrapin Point View Point

When photographing the Niagara Falls I always start in the USA with Terrapin Point. The viewing ledge at Terrapin Point on Goat Island is the nearest point to the thundering Horseshoe Falls (from either side of the border).
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Such silky water, excellent shot!
February 19th, 2020  
Kareen King
So beautiful. Fav!
February 19th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great use of long time.
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise