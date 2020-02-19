Sign up
Terrapin Point View Point
When photographing the Niagara Falls I always start in the USA with Terrapin Point. The viewing ledge at Terrapin Point on Goat Island is the nearest point to the thundering Horseshoe Falls (from either side of the border).
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Pat Knowles
ace
Such silky water, excellent shot!
February 19th, 2020
Kareen King
So beautiful. Fav!
February 19th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great use of long time.
February 19th, 2020
