Photo 714
Lights on Niagara Falls
Every evening beginning at dusk, Niagara Falls is transformed into an incredible, multi-coloured water and light masterpiece. For Valentines day we were treated to a lot of red colours - gorgeous :)
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th February 2020 10:17pm
night
falls
waterfalls
niagara
Walks @ 7
ace
This is beautiful. I didn't know that they did this. Fav!
February 23rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
That must have been a sight to behold in person...wonderful capture.
February 23rd, 2020
