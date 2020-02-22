Previous
Lights on Niagara Falls by pdulis
Lights on Niagara Falls

Every evening beginning at dusk, Niagara Falls is transformed into an incredible, multi-coloured water and light masterpiece. For Valentines day we were treated to a lot of red colours - gorgeous :)
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
This is beautiful. I didn't know that they did this. Fav!
February 23rd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
That must have been a sight to behold in person...wonderful capture.
February 23rd, 2020  
