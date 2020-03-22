Sign up
Photo 726
Frozen Hyacinth Flower
Poetry is the synthesis of Hyacinths and Ice ...
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd March 2020 10:56pm
ice
flower
frozen
hyacinths
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Just stunning :)
March 23rd, 2020
Leslie
ace
Wow
March 23rd, 2020
Jean
ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Wild!
March 23rd, 2020
M. Brutus
ace
Love this photo! So unusual. Love the contrast between the flower and the ice. The monochrome and the vivid color. The great detail. Great. Fav.
March 23rd, 2020
Rick
ace
Wow, that one turned out really awesome. Great capture.
March 23rd, 2020
Dianne
This is fabulous.
March 23rd, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous......but why? I wonder!
March 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
