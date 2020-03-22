Previous
Frozen Hyacinth Flower by pdulis
Photo 726

Frozen Hyacinth Flower

Poetry is the synthesis of Hyacinths and Ice ...
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

gloria jones
Wow...Just stunning :)
March 23rd, 2020  
Leslie
Wow
March 23rd, 2020  
Jean
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2020  
Elizabeth
Wild!
March 23rd, 2020  
M. Brutus
Love this photo! So unusual. Love the contrast between the flower and the ice. The monochrome and the vivid color. The great detail. Great. Fav.
March 23rd, 2020  
Rick
Wow, that one turned out really awesome. Great capture.
March 23rd, 2020  
Dianne
This is fabulous.
March 23rd, 2020  
Sarah Bremner
Gorgeous......but why? I wonder!
March 23rd, 2020  
