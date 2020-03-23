Previous
The Frozen Grape Hyacinth by pdulis
Photo 727

The Frozen Grape Hyacinth

The graceful grape hyacinth (Muscari), which has been given its name, because its flowers are reminiscent of upside down grapes, has its origin in Turkey.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Hope D Jennings ace
Gorgeous shot!
March 24th, 2020  
