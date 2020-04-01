Previous
Thistles in Ice by pdulis
Photo 736

Thistles in Ice

As we take our daily hike through the ravines of our neighbourhood, we come across lots the these thistles - always glowing in the sunlight.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
M…joe
Lovely but looks like the —😷— just kidiiiiiiing🥰
April 2nd, 2020  
