Previous
Next
Frozen Leather Fern by pdulis
Photo 737

Frozen Leather Fern

For those that signed up to get the "Frozen Flower Photo Cheat Sheet" - it was emailed out today - If anyone missed it, you can get it here - https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Really like the detail and focus on the leaves.
April 2nd, 2020  
essiesue
This is interesting.......fav
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise