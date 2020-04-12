Sign up
Photo 747
Frozen Pink Daisy Mum
Everyday is a flower day ...
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1112
photos
288
followers
42
following
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th March 2020 5:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
daisy
frozen
mum
Melvina McCaw
So true and another beautiful image
April 12th, 2020
