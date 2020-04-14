Sign up
Photo 749
Blue flowers of Chionodoxa
The blue, white or pink flowers appear early in the year in our garden making them valuable garden ornamentals.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th April 2020 10:46pm
Tags
flower
,
frozen
,
chionodoxa
Shutterbug
ace
Another extra special one. Has my favorite flowers also. Love the comp.
April 14th, 2020
Amy Shaylor
ace
Pretty
April 14th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Beautiful color!
April 14th, 2020
