Purple China Aster by pdulis
Purple China Aster

This giant beauty produces a bumper crop of large quill-petaled flowers that ride atop long, strong stems.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
