Lavender Flower by pdulis
Photo 776

Lavender Flower

The ancient Greeks used lavender to treat insomnia... sweet dreams :)
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Sheila Guevin ace
such a velvet texture
May 12th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think lots of people nowadays also use it to aid in relaxation and sleep too. This one is a particularly deep purple.
May 12th, 2020  
Sandra Wyatt ace
Love the purple and so beautiful!
May 12th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
May 12th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great focus and DOF
May 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Stunning!
May 12th, 2020  
