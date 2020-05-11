Sign up
Photo 776
Lavender Flower
The ancient Greeks used lavender to treat insomnia... sweet dreams :)
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
11th May 2020 10:22pm
flower
spring
lavender
Sheila Guevin
ace
such a velvet texture
May 12th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think lots of people nowadays also use it to aid in relaxation and sleep too. This one is a particularly deep purple.
May 12th, 2020
Sandra Wyatt
ace
Love the purple and so beautiful!
May 12th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
May 12th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great focus and DOF
May 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Stunning!
May 12th, 2020
