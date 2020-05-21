Previous
Port Credit Marina Sunrise by pdulis
Port Credit Marina Sunrise

Still missing the boats here, but the swans have it all to themselves ...
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
What a wonderful time to be out and catch this
May 22nd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning!
May 22nd, 2020  
Sandra Wyatt ace
Beautiful sunset and lovely capture.
May 22nd, 2020  
Cathy ace
The swan makes the photo... love the sky and skyline but the swan is the focal point for me!
May 22nd, 2020  
Rick ace
Great capture.
May 22nd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
All the better. Beautiful with the swans.
May 22nd, 2020  
