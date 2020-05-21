Sign up
Photo 786
Port Credit Marina Sunrise
Still missing the boats here, but the swans have it all to themselves ...
21st May 2020
21st May 20
6
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1151
photos
308
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st May 2020 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
marina
,
toronto
,
swan
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful time to be out and catch this
May 22nd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning!
May 22nd, 2020
Sandra Wyatt
ace
Beautiful sunset and lovely capture.
May 22nd, 2020
Cathy
ace
The swan makes the photo... love the sky and skyline but the swan is the focal point for me!
May 22nd, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture.
May 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
All the better. Beautiful with the swans.
May 22nd, 2020
