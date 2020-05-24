Previous
Sunrise Meditations by pdulis
Photo 789

Sunrise Meditations

I love the quiet hours of morning. Rising with the sun brings a calm and peace that passes all understanding ...
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Lisa Poland
Beautiful view.
May 25th, 2020  
Taffy
It's dramatic -- what a setting!
May 25th, 2020  
