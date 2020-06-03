Sign up
Photo 799
Toronto Railroad Tracks
Toronto used to be defined by its massive Railway tracks and dated back to 1858. By the 1930s the City reclaimed much land around the waterfront and the results are shown in the previous posts.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th May 2020 8:43am
tracks
railroad
sunrise
toronto
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the way you took this photo.
June 4th, 2020
