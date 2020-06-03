Previous
Toronto Railroad Tracks by pdulis
Toronto Railroad Tracks

Toronto used to be defined by its massive Railway tracks and dated back to 1858. By the 1930s the City reclaimed much land around the waterfront and the results are shown in the previous posts.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the way you took this photo.
June 4th, 2020  
