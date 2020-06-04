Sign up
Photo 800
Brant Street Winding Path
The waterfront trail is a great spot for a cooling walk by the water at any time of day but I especially like the early morning sunrise anywhere along the waterfront trail.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th May 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Tags
street
sunrise
lake
winding
brant
path.
Melvina McCaw
Beautiful landscape image great leading lines and colours. Thank you for rising early to share these images with us.
June 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
How fortunate you are to have such a spot - like how you were able to show the clouds and water almost touching - what wonderful light early in the morning - using that winding trail and sea wall to carry your eye through made a marvelous composition.
June 6th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image. Sky is very nice and I like the birds.
June 6th, 2020
