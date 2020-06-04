Previous
Brant Street Winding Path by pdulis
Photo 800

Brant Street Winding Path

The waterfront trail is a great spot for a cooling walk by the water at any time of day but I especially like the early morning sunrise anywhere along the waterfront trail.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Melvina McCaw
Beautiful landscape image great leading lines and colours. Thank you for rising early to share these images with us.
June 6th, 2020  
Milanie ace
How fortunate you are to have such a spot - like how you were able to show the clouds and water almost touching - what wonderful light early in the morning - using that winding trail and sea wall to carry your eye through made a marvelous composition.
June 6th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. Sky is very nice and I like the birds.
June 6th, 2020  
