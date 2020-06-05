Previous
Ryerson Cityscape2 by pdulis
Photo 800

Ryerson Cityscape2

The Ryerson Student Learning Centre has this unique transparent glass skin. The eight-storey building marks Ryerson’s new face on Yonge Street, which is Toronto's Main Street. The cloud formation was really unique this day.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Harry J Benson
nice pov
June 5th, 2020  
