Previous
Next
Photo 800
Ryerson Cityscape2
The Ryerson Student Learning Centre has this unique transparent glass skin. The eight-storey building marks Ryerson’s new face on Yonge Street, which is Toronto's Main Street. The cloud formation was really unique this day.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1165
photos
312
followers
44
following
219% complete
View this month »
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st June 2020 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
toronto
,
ryerson
Harry J Benson
ace
nice pov
June 5th, 2020
