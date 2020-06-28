Previous
Holland Marsh Fields by pdulis
Photo 824

Holland Marsh Fields

Most of the time, beauty lies in the simplest of things ...
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Julie Ryan
That had everything...sky, grassy fields, and the birds! Love it so much
June 29th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous scene, fav.
June 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Instant fav for me - clarity of foreground as well as background, even the birds!
June 29th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2020  
