Photo 824
Holland Marsh Fields
Most of the time, beauty lies in the simplest of things ...
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1189
photos
314
followers
44
following
225% complete
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th June 2020 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
marsh
,
holland
,
fields
Julie Ryan
That had everything...sky, grassy fields, and the birds! Love it so much
June 29th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous scene, fav.
June 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Instant fav for me - clarity of foreground as well as background, even the birds!
June 29th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2020
