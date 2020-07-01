Previous
French Settlement Road Horse Ranch by pdulis
Photo 827

French Settlement Road Horse Ranch

Horses are one of the most majestic creatures that walk our planet and make a landscape look beautiful.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Maggiemae
Beautiful light and a beautiful horse! It does seem to have a short tail! fav
July 2nd, 2020  
Jane Pittenger
And that backlighting and glow effect bring out the beauty
July 2nd, 2020  
