Chi-Cheemaun Ferry to the Island

Taking the Chi-Cheemaun ferry to Manitoulin Island is a can't-miss experience. We have many fond memories of amazing voyages as we traverse these crystal blue waters every year.

14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Virginia Stapleton
Beautifully iridescent. Fave
July 15th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger
Lovely clouds, color, reflections
July 15th, 2020  
Julie Duncan
Beautiful, slightly spooky, enviable!
July 15th, 2020  
