Previous
Next
Photo 840
Chi-Cheemaun Ferry to the Island
Taking the Chi-Cheemaun ferry to Manitoulin Island is a can't-miss experience. We have many fond memories of amazing voyages as we traverse these crystal blue waters every year.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th June 2015 8:38am
Tags
lake
,
island
,
ferry
,
manitoulin
,
chi-cheemaun
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Beautifully iridescent. Fave
July 15th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely clouds, color, reflections
July 15th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful, slightly spooky, enviable!
July 15th, 2020
