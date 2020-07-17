Previous
Tobermory Sunset Canoeing by pdulis
Tobermory Sunset Canoeing

Tobermory offers the open waters of Lake Huron where you can view world famous sunsets as you paddle off the sandy shores. Many fond memories were made here :)
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
MalH3 ace
Great picture
July 17th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Just beautiful, Peter!
July 17th, 2020  
Debra Farrington ace
So calming and peaceful
July 17th, 2020  
Jean ace
Wow, what a gorgeous sky!
July 17th, 2020  
