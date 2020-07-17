Sign up
Photo 843
Tobermory Sunset Canoeing
Tobermory offers the open waters of Lake Huron where you can view world famous sunsets as you paddle off the sandy shores. Many fond memories were made here :)
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
canoeing
,
tobermory
MalH3
ace
Great picture
July 17th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Just beautiful, Peter!
July 17th, 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
So calming and peaceful
July 17th, 2020
Jean
ace
Wow, what a gorgeous sky!
July 17th, 2020
