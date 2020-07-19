Previous
Ontario Cottage Life. by pdulis
Ontario Cottage Life.

Living the Cottage Life is great in the summer. Cottages are the perfect place to escape the summer heat. It’s easy to spend eight hours a day spent on the dock, tubing, water skiing, cooking up a BBQ or photographing the starry skies. Love it ...
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Jean
Lovely! I'm jealous
July 19th, 2020  
KV
Wow! Lovely sunrise and sky... the cottage and life on the water sounds fantastic.
July 19th, 2020  
Kate
Great sunrise over the water. Love the line of the kayak in the foreground.
July 19th, 2020  
Pat Knowles
Do you live here or are you on holiday...it’s a beautiful place. Fave.
July 19th, 2020  
