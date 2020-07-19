Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 846
Ontario Cottage Life.
Living the Cottage Life is great in the summer. Cottages are the perfect place to escape the summer heat. It’s easy to spend eight hours a day spent on the dock, tubing, water skiing, cooking up a BBQ or photographing the starry skies. Love it ...
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
4
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1211
photos
324
followers
45
following
231% complete
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th July 2020 7:05am
Tags
life
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
cottage
,
ontario
Jean
ace
Lovely! I'm jealous
July 19th, 2020
KV
ace
Wow! Lovely sunrise and sky... the cottage and life on the water sounds fantastic.
July 19th, 2020
Kate
ace
Great sunrise over the water. Love the line of the kayak in the foreground.
July 19th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Do you live here or are you on holiday...it’s a beautiful place. Fave.
July 19th, 2020
