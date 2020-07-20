Previous
Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 847

Balsam Lake Sunrise

Balsam Lake Sunrise Side is one of the best-kept secrets in the Great Lakes. Some sunrises are an explosion of pastels. Others bright gold and yellow. Each one a gift from God ...
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Simply stunning!
July 20th, 2020  
so any travel brochure would surely want this picture. Such an inviting scene with stunning colouring.
July 20th, 2020  
Just adore this and especially the sparkle on the deck reflecting the sunrise colours. Gift from God indeed. Breathtakingly beautiful, just like Him.
July 20th, 2020  
