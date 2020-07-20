Sign up
Photo 847
Balsam Lake Sunrise
Balsam Lake Sunrise Side is one of the best-kept secrets in the Great Lakes. Some sunrises are an explosion of pastels. Others bright gold and yellow. Each one a gift from God ...
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1212
photos
324
followers
45
following
232% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th July 2020 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
great
,
lake
,
ontario
,
lakes
,
balsam
Carole Sandford
ace
Simply stunning!
July 20th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
so any travel brochure would surely want this picture. Such an inviting scene with stunning colouring.
July 20th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Just adore this and especially the sparkle on the deck reflecting the sunrise colours. Gift from God indeed. Breathtakingly beautiful, just like Him.
July 20th, 2020
