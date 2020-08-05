Previous
Fabulous Sunrise on Brant Street Pier by pdulis
Fabulous Sunrise on Brant Street Pier

Can't get enough of this pier. The most breathtaking views will come from the second-level viewing deck. You can peer down into clear water and see the little fish swimming by.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Maggiemae
So this is in Ontario? It might even be in Toronto! What a beautifully designed pier and your photo is just wonderful! fav
August 6th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Beautiful capture!
August 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis
@maggiemae - thanks Maggie - this is 1 hour outside Toronto
August 6th, 2020  
