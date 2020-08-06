Sign up
Photo 864
Oakville Harbour Lighthouse Sunrise
Love the lighthouse on the pier with the boats passing by ...
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1229
photos
327
followers
47
following
236% complete
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th August 2020 8:13am
sunrise
lake
harbour
ontario
lighthouse
oakville
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
August 6th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sense of depth, water movement from the kayak
August 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Ditto on what mittens said!
August 6th, 2020
Kaylynn
I just wish I was there - beautifully shot
August 6th, 2020
