Misty Morning at the Pier by pdulis
Misty Morning at the Pier

A poor fisherman who knows the beauties of the misty mornings is much richer than a wealthy man who sleeps till noon in his palace!
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
What a marvelous b&w - and how true the words!
August 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Mysterious shot. Curious what is behind that mist. Stunning FAV
August 11th, 2020  
Spanner
Nice composition
August 11th, 2020  
