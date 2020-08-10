Sign up
Photo 868
Misty Morning at the Pier
A poor fisherman who knows the beauties of the misty mornings is much richer than a wealthy man who sleeps till noon in his palace!
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1233
photos
328
followers
47
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st August 2020 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
morning
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
Milanie
ace
What a marvelous b&w - and how true the words!
August 11th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Mysterious shot. Curious what is behind that mist. Stunning FAV
August 11th, 2020
Spanner
Nice composition
August 11th, 2020
