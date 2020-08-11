Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 869
Sunrise Watchers Dream
It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again...
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1234
photos
328
followers
47
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd August 2020 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloudy
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful sunrise
August 12th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Good motto for a photographer to live by.
August 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed it with that shoreline - the lighting is wonderful
August 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close