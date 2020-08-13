Previous
Cathedral Bluffs Park by pdulis
Cathedral Bluffs Park

Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the Scarborough bluffs and Lake Ontario. The tall spires of the eroded sandstone cliffs rise majestically more than 90 metres above Lake Ontario. Breathtaking to see it at sunrise.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Melvina McCaw
Lovely image! Fav!
August 14th, 2020  
