Photo 871
Cathedral Bluffs Park
Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the Scarborough bluffs and Lake Ontario. The tall spires of the eroded sandstone cliffs rise majestically more than 90 metres above Lake Ontario. Breathtaking to see it at sunrise.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th August 2020 8:39am
Tags
cathedral
,
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
bluffs
Melvina McCaw
Lovely image! Fav!
August 14th, 2020
