Scarborough Bluffs by pdulis
Photo 872

Scarborough Bluffs

The Scarborough Bluffs, also known as The Bluffs, is an escarpment in the Scarborough district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There are nine parks along the bluffs, with Bluffers Park being the only one with a beach.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
eDorre Andresen ace
Majestic!
August 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful taken with the light falling on the rocks
August 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
August 15th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful positioning – great reflection
August 15th, 2020  
Valerina
Beautiful sunrise
August 15th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
August 15th, 2020  
joeyM ace
👌👌👌
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Marvelous lighting on the bluffs.
August 15th, 2020  
