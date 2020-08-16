Previous
Cathedral Bluffs Scenic View by pdulis
Photo 874

Cathedral Bluffs Scenic View

Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the bluffs, the marina and Lake Ontario. I managed to capture the sunrise over the lake with marina in background.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful scene
August 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so pretty, the framing and tones. Fantastic shot.
August 16th, 2020  
Valerina
nice framing
August 16th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Beautifully framed sunrise
August 16th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Lovely framing of the sky's light and colors
August 16th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
August 16th, 2020  
