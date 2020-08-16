Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 874
Cathedral Bluffs Scenic View
Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the bluffs, the marina and Lake Ontario. I managed to capture the sunrise over the lake with marina in background.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1239
photos
327
followers
47
following
239% complete
View this month »
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th August 2020 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
view
,
scenic
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
bluffs
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful scene
August 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is so pretty, the framing and tones. Fantastic shot.
August 16th, 2020
Valerina
nice framing
August 16th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Beautifully framed sunrise
August 16th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Lovely framing of the sky's light and colors
August 16th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
August 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close