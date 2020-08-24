Sign up
Photo 882
Ontario Camping Adventures
Camping is one of those activities you either love or hate. Camping & nature for me, has always been a source of solace, inspiration, adventure, and delight.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1247
photos
330
followers
47
following
241% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd August 2020 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
camping
,
ontario
gloria jones
ace
That glowing, orange tent and glowing sun makes for a balanced composition...well done.
August 25th, 2020
Rick
ace
Love camping, but it's just too blasted hot around here to go out and enjoy at this time of year. Awesome capture.
August 25th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful composition - would love to be sitting on the sand beside that tent viewing this scene.
August 25th, 2020
