Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach

Our next adventure took us to the town of Vik. Just outside of town stand three black basalt columns in the stormy North Atlantic. Legend has it that the rocks are three trolls, caught out too late and frozen by the early morning sunlight. We slept at Volcano Hotel for the next 2 nights, just beneath the glacier volcano Katla, in Mýrdalsjökull glacier. Woke up one morning with a rumbling in the bed.