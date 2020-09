Vik i Myrdal Church

The Myrdal Church in the town of Vik is easily the most popular and most photographed church in Iceland. It is located high on a hill overlooking the town of Vik, and if you are driving along the Ring Road through southern Iceland, you can't miss it. Beautiful views from up top and down below. It is one of the best iconic places in South Iceland and if you are lucky enough to travel through during spring, the fields are covered with flowers!