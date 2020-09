Rugged Coastline at Arnarstapi

Arnarstapi or Stapi is a small fishing village at the foot of Mt. Stapafell between Hellnar village and Breiðavík farms on the southern side of Snæfellsnes, Iceland. In Jules Verne's A Journey to the Center of the Earth, Stapi is the last stop on the route before they climb Snæfellsjökull mountain and enter the interior of the planet through a tunnel in the crater.