Charming Forests of Mont-Tremblant by pdulis
Photo 922

Charming Forests of Mont-Tremblant

Mont-Tremblant National Park is the oldest park in Quebec and has many beautiful forests. As I was exploring the forest, I got a nice surprise visit from this dear that was so tame, I could have fed it from my hand.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
sheri
Precious.
October 3rd, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Is this even real? Amazing!
October 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! FAV and pinning. =)
October 3rd, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Perfect shot with the excellent timing of the deer
October 3rd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 3rd, 2020  
